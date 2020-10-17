1/1
D. Wayne LANGDON
LANGDON, D. Wayne D. Wayne Langdon, born in Botwood, NL, June 5, 1944; Son of Calvin and Viola Langdon (nee Manuel). Left this world peacefully October 9, 2020 after a two month battle with Leukemia. He thanks his Bridge Club and Golfing friends for their concern and support. Left to mourn are his wife Phebe Langdon (nee Prowse); daughter Carolyn, Grandson Loewen Langdon Morris; daughter Susan and family; brother Arthur (Shirley), nephews Michael and Dennis Langdon; uncle Owen Langdon (Phyllis); aunt Daphne Edison and many more friends and relatives here and on the "Rock". Arrangements entrusted to Jerrett Funeral Home Scarborough.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
