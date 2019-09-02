Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DACE PRIEDITIS. View Sign Obituary

Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3:39 p.m. She was not alone, her older brother Valdy held her hand as she slowly took her last breaths and joined her predeceased parents, Pop 1996, Mom 2009. Survived by her other brother Juris George (Dianne), nephew Bradley (Angie) Nieces Mara (Graig), Michelle and great-nephew and nieces: Carter, Ava Jean, Nadia, Laela, Evija, and Indra. And many cousins in Latvia and USA. Born in Breiholtz, Germany, she left war torn Europe for Canada in 1949. In her teen years, she won gold medals in dance (ballet) at festivals and competitions. Part of elite chorus line "Canadettes", for 3 years, who performed at Grandstand shows during the CNE. She had beat cancer, but her health failed her over the last years. Extensive multilevel degenerative disc disease, hip fracture (inoperative) causing much pain and severe spinal stenosis. "Dottsie" was a loving generous spirit remembered for kind demeanor and generous heart, always putting family and others close to her ahead of herself leaving a legacy of kindness behind her. She had a quiet steady faith in God and was always ready to help others. She was gentle and warm hearted, strong sentiment for and loved all animals, especially "Schatzi" her tri-colored shi tzu. Special thanks to Dr Sharman, Dr. Pataki and nurses at CVH "ICU" for their compassion and care. Thanks to Dr. Jennifer Beretta for looking after our sister these years. A Private Family Christian Burial has been arranged. In memory of Dace, memorial donations may be made to or charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 2, 2019

