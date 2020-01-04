|
TEMELKOS, DAFNI It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend, Dafni Temelkos (nee Papamarkos) on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the remarkable age of 106. Predeceased by her loving husband Lazaros Temelkos, parents Markos and Theodora Papamarkos, brother Peter and John and sisters Slava and Damiani. Mom was an amazing, loving woman and we were blessed to have her in our lives for such a long time. She leaves behind her loving family: Steve and Dita Temelkos; Mary and Tom Kaichis; Kaye and George Nolis; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the staff at Harmony Hills and Paul and Angela for the care they provided to our mom. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., (416) 423-1000, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In memory of Dafni, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020