DAISY DOROTHY COBURN

Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

COBURN, DAISY DOROTHY Peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in her 95th year. Daisy, beloved wife of the late Victor. Loving mother of Linda (late Don), Brenda (Terry), Sandra (David), Peter (Anne) and Paul (Janis). Nanny will be lovingly remembered by Phillip, Robert, Alison, Livia, Thea, Michelle, Laura and great-grandchildren Ruby, Rachel and Violet. Thank you to all of the staff at Elginwood, for their wonderful and loving care. Private arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond Hill.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019
