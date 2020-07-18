WHITE, DAISY GRANT (nee FLEMING) July 19, 1924 – July 9, 2020 "When the sky falls we'll all catch larks" (Irish saying). "So keep cheerful, hope for better times, count your blessings, laugh, and celebrate with your family and friends" (Daisy saying). Daisy White, dearly loved, passed peacefully after a full, rich, and remarkable life. Daisy was born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1924. She was raised by her loving grandmother, Flora Trotter in Co. Meath, Ireland, and recounted fond memories of her early years. In 1932, her father Grant Fleming remarried, and Daisy was reclaimed to Scotland. From 1932 to 1939 she attended St. Brendan's in Midlothian, St. Margaret's in Aberdeen, and Esdaile College Boarding School in Edinburgh. It was a dangerous time. War was looming. Daisy told stories of being evacuated to Ayton Castle from Esdaile College and studying for three sets of final exams on dungeon floors during air raids. In 1942, Daisy graduated with the highest level leaving certificates from Esdaile as well as from the Turner-Robertson School of Dramatic Arts. Her lifelong passion for the arts, especially theatre, literature, and writing began to bloom. When the Second World War started, Daisy joined the British Army in the Royal Corps of Signals. She was seconded to the 45th Home Division stationed in Darlington, Durham and later in Leatherhead, Surrey. The 45th division was responsible for the movement of troops up to and after D-Day departures and returning prisoners of war. Daisy's work was top secret. The loss of her mother at birth, her strict Scottish upbringing, and her wartime experiences taught Daisy that life can be short and unexpected. So in 1946, when she entered Trinity College Dublin, she made sure her university days were memorable. Daisy and many ex-service students became lifelong friends at Trinity. They studied and partied hard. Stories abound of the fun they had. Daisy was President of the Dublin University Players and acted in dozens of productions. Back then, women were not allowed on campus after dark. However, Daisy was known for charm and resourcefulness. She would flash her rehearsal pass and then scoot out the front gates to join friends for a pint. Before long, most of the female cast followed. Daisy wrote weekly for the college newspaper where she met her husband, Jack White, who had served with the Royal British Navy. They were married in 1949 and were referred to as the "dynamic duo". They were well-loved on campus. Daisy graduated from Trinity in 1950 with Honors Degrees B.A., M.A., in English Literature. After the birth of their daughter Mich?le, Daisy and Jack left Dublin for Co. Mayo before they immigrated to Canada in 1954. The family moved to Porcupine Plains, Saskatchewan, where their son David was born. Daisy found her young family in the Northern Canadian bush, in a one-room school with rough access, no running water, and a wood stove for heat. Her trademark strength of character, resilience, and endurance had helped in harder times and she was determined to see better ones. Thus, the family moved to Port Hope, Ontario before the births of her son John and daughter Deirdre. These were some of Daisy's happiest days. She enjoyed being a mother, loved the community, and met some of her dearest friends. In Port Hope, she produced Trinity College School plays, marked English essays and was a theatre critic. She was also a reporter, rewrite assistant, and Women's Editor for The Port Hope Evening Guide. After ten glorious years, the family moved to Brantford, Ontario. However, Port Hope would remain a beloved summer destination for years to come. In Brantford, Daisy was a high school English teacher; Chairman of the Woman's Committee and Public Relations Officer for The Art Gallery of Brantford; Public Relations Director, Freelance Writer, and Actor for Total Theatre Brantford and the Glenhyrst Theatre Guild; and, an Amazing Mother. In 1971, the family moved to Toronto, where Daisy made the home she loved and lived in for the next 48 years. Here, her acting, writing and speaking career took off. A notable actor of both stage and screen, Daisy had many credits for film, television, commercial, and radio. Between 1977 and 1997 Daisy was a freelance food writer for The Globe and Mail and The Toronto Star. In her eighties, she was a popular, highly sought after public speaker. A great orator, she was articulate, funny, witty and charming, always knowing how to engage people. She was an active and long-standing member of the actors union (ACTRA), Trinity College Dublin Alumni, The Scottish Studies, and many Press Clubs. In her last years, with help from grandchildren, Daisy wove her memories into a memoir. Daisy's biggest passion was her family and friends. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was her greatest joy. Her house was filled with photos of the people she loved. A gracious host, she loved entertaining and bringing people together. She was also an extraordinary correspondent and sent thousands of letters, funnies, quotes, and cards to whomever she felt was in need of cheering. An inspiration to all who knew her, Daisy will be remembered for her unwavering love, support, and friendship; her endearing warmth, compassion, and charm; her love of storytelling and stories told; her sense of humour, intelligence, and sharp wit; her poise, energy, and vitality; her deep affection of people; the twitch of her Irish nose; and the twinkle in her eye. Daisy will be dearly missed by her four children Mich?le, David, John, and Deirdre; her four grandchildren Anders, Miranda, Aidan, and Liam; extended family and a fortune of friends. The White Family would like to thank William Landry, Lois and Richard Haskayne, and John Fleming for their generous support; Dr Silverman, Nurse Marilyn and Daisy's many personal care workers especially Rhea and Joeann for their exceptional home care, resources and kindness; and, the staff at K-Wing, Veterans Centre for providing Daisy with comfort, rest and peace in her final days. Most importantly, we thank Daisy for deeply and unconditionally loving us. Her wisdom, support, goodwill, generosity, eternal optimism, joie de vivre, and vivacious spirit are etched in our hearts forever. Daisy's family will gather for a private service. A celebration of Daisy's life will be held on July 19, 2021. There will be fun, merriment, and laughter. Daisy is likely organizing that party now. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto (416-322-6560, www.alz.to).



