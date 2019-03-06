Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DALE ANTHONY HERCEG. View Sign

HERCEG, DALE ANTHONY It is with overwhelming grief that our family announces the passing of our wonderful husband, father and grandfather. An exceptional gentleman taken from us far too early, he leaves his soulmate of over 40 years Sheila, sons Alex (Silvia), Marc (Sarah) and Ryan, grandchildren Connor, Declan and Isabel, as well as the Delaney clan. He was called to the bar in 1979 and was in private practice for many years. Late in his career, he found his dream job in the new claims unit at LAWPRO. His moral and ethics in law were beyond reproach and he lived his life with the same profound integrity. His generosity was unequalled; always available to talk or listen, or by carrying a pocket full of change in the event he met someone in need. He involved himself within the community as the leader of the Cub Scouts. He had a keen sense of humour, was a gifted storyteller and always was the life of the party. He also enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was fishing, canoeing, or sitting by the fire. He shared these experiences with his sons and nephews, often at Warren's cottage on Big Gull Lake. He built furniture, loved wood working, cooking, gardening and was a sports car enthusiast. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at North York General, especially the staff on 5 West and the ICU staff at Michael Garron Hospital. We ask you to join us in celebration of this wonderful man on Saturday, March 9th, 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Scott Mission or Diabetes Canada. Condolences



HERCEG, DALE ANTHONY It is with overwhelming grief that our family announces the passing of our wonderful husband, father and grandfather. An exceptional gentleman taken from us far too early, he leaves his soulmate of over 40 years Sheila, sons Alex (Silvia), Marc (Sarah) and Ryan, grandchildren Connor, Declan and Isabel, as well as the Delaney clan. He was called to the bar in 1979 and was in private practice for many years. Late in his career, he found his dream job in the new claims unit at LAWPRO. His moral and ethics in law were beyond reproach and he lived his life with the same profound integrity. His generosity was unequalled; always available to talk or listen, or by carrying a pocket full of change in the event he met someone in need. He involved himself within the community as the leader of the Cub Scouts. He had a keen sense of humour, was a gifted storyteller and always was the life of the party. He also enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was fishing, canoeing, or sitting by the fire. He shared these experiences with his sons and nephews, often at Warren's cottage on Big Gull Lake. He built furniture, loved wood working, cooking, gardening and was a sports car enthusiast. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at North York General, especially the staff on 5 West and the ICU staff at Michael Garron Hospital. We ask you to join us in celebration of this wonderful man on Saturday, March 9th, 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Scott Mission or Diabetes Canada. Condolences www.rskane.ca Funeral Home R.S. Kane Funeral Home

6150 Yonge Street

North York , ON M2M 3W9

(416) 221-1159 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close