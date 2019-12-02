Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DALE MAUREEN WEATHERILL. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Garland Funeral Home 166 Main Street North Markham , ON L3P 1Y3 (905)-294-2030 Obituary



WEATHERILL, DALE MAUREEN It is with great sadness that the family of Dale Maureen Weatherill wish to announce her passing, at age 69, after a prolonged illness. Beloved wife of Paul Alan Weatherill, Dale was the daughter of the late George Frederick Lewis Long of Belfast, NI and the late Lois Winona Balfour Long. Born in Toronto, she attended George P Mackie public school, Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute. Dale obtained her Ontario Teacher's Certificate from Lakehead University, BA from Scarborough College of the University of Toronto, and BEd and MEd from Niagara University. Dale taught at various schools in York Region for over 30 years, rising to the level of Principal before retiring in 2008. Surviving Dale are her best friend and partner of over 43 years, Paul; her sister Janis Long and partner Kevin Grundy; father- in-law Lester Weatherill; brother-in-law Michael Weatherill and Deb Lambert; sister-in-law Tannis Weatherill; nephews Stephen Lambert (Carolina Lambert) Justin Grundy (Tiffany Sly), Iain Grundy, Wayne and Todd; nieces Meaghan Grundy (Björn vanDerHarst), Erin Grundy (Chris Desbiens) and Kimberly; great-nephew Elliott Desbiens. Also surviving are Uncle Bill Long, Aunt Alice Long, 'twin cousin' Gary Long, cousin Rod Long, cousin Bruce Tigert, all of Ontario. Dale was predeceased by her parents Lewis Long and Lois Long, her mother-in-law Bonnie Weatherill and her sister-in-law Cindy. Dale was passionate about her garden and beautiful home, reading, yoga, travelling and spending time with friends and family. She loved dogs dearly and greatly missed her Huskies Kayak, Timber and Shadow. She was a kind and gentle soul, generous with her time and friendship. Dale had style and grace and has left behind many friends who will mourn her. Dale faced many challenges in her later years, including the care of her Mom and Dad when they fell ill, even while suffering from illness herself. She always met these challenges head on and with great courage. Always by her side was Paul, whom she described as her Rock. Many thanks to dear friends Jackie, Deb, Allison, Colleen and Sue, and all of the nursing and support staff at Sunrise. Dale touched many hearts. Friends will be received at the Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Wednesday, December 4th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Service in the chapel on Thursday at 11 a.m. Cremation. But O for the touch of a vanish'd hand and the sound of a voice that is stilled. - Alfred Lord Tennyson Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

