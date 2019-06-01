Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale OLIVER. View Sign Obituary

OLIVER, Dale 1946 - 2019 Peacefully passed at the age of 73 in his home in Coboconk, Ontario, on May 27, 2019 with his loving wife Bonnie and son Jonathan by his side. He will be greatly missed by his children Jonathan, Laura, Randal, Kerry Anne, Gordon and Pamela and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving brother to sister Katherine Cherubin (Dean) and brother Dennis. Predeceased by his mother Annie Mae, father Clarence and brothers Gordon, Stephen and Ronald. Dale was an honourary member of the Local 50 Elevator Union for all his working years. Dale's Celebration of Life will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. This will be held at St. Dunstan of Canterbury Anglican Church, 56 Lawson Road, Scarborough, Ontario. Donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

