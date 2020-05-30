DALE RAYMOND deLONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DALE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
deLONG, DALE RAYMOND Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences, Toronto, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Predeceased by his twin brother David and by his parents Carmen and Vera deLong. Dale is survived by his sister Sharon Anderson. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family members and friends. In keeping with Dale's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, Brantford. Donations may be made in memory of Dale to the charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca McCleister - 519-758-1553

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCleister Funeral Home
495 Park Road North
Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
(519) 758-1553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved