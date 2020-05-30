deLONG, DALE RAYMOND Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences, Toronto, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Predeceased by his twin brother David and by his parents Carmen and Vera deLong. Dale is survived by his sister Sharon Anderson. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family members and friends. In keeping with Dale's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, Brantford. Donations may be made in memory of Dale to the charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca McCleister - 519-758-1553
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.