WARRINER, DALE With heavy hearts, the family of Dale Warriner announces his sudden death in a car accident on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 81. Dale will be missed every day by his 3 children, Kim (David) DelBrocco, Brent (Nadia) Warriner and Tracy Warriner. His 5 granddaughters, Lauren, Taylar, Kayleigh, Hannah and Abigail, his twin brother Garnet (Carol) and his sister Pat are so grateful to have had him in their lives. His partner, Jan Bender and her family, brought him so much joy. Dale was predeceased by his brother Bud, his sister Shirley and his loving wife of 50 years, Ann. Dale will be forever remembered by his fellow officers of the Metro Toronto Police, his colleagues at the MCCR and many friends and extended family. A celebration of Dale's life will be held at Wyndance Golf Club in Uxbridge, on Saturday, June 15th from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the .

