KEBLINSKAITE, Dalia Marija Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her parents, Pranas and Kunegunda Keblinskas and brothers, Kestutis Keblys and Algirdas Keblinskas. Dear aunt of Vytas and Arunas Keblys and Dr. Darius and Julius Keblinskas. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 21 Leith Hill Road, North York, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 noon with visitation prior at 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery, Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019