Dalia Marija KEBLINSKAITE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalia Marija KEBLINSKAITE.
Obituary

KEBLINSKAITE, Dalia Marija Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her parents, Pranas and Kunegunda Keblinskas and brothers, Kestutis Keblys and Algirdas Keblinskas. Dear aunt of Vytas and Arunas Keblys and Dr. Darius and Julius Keblinskas. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 21 Leith Hill Road, North York, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 noon with visitation prior at 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery, Mississauga.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.