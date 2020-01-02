|
|
DOLIC, DALIBOR "JOE" Passed away suddenly, at home at the age of 55. He will be deeply missed by his sons, Angelo and Brandon, his mother Andjela Dolic, siblings Davorka, Drago "Dan" and Dianne, his nieces Valentina, Christine, Victoria, Vanessa, Angela, Isabella, Mila, Jasmine and Zoraleana and nephews Adam, Antonio, Isaac, Kayden and Leo. Joe will be fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Arif Dolic (2008). Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway 8 (east of Millen Road), Stoney Creek (905-664-4222) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, in Stoney Creek. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020