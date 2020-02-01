Home

DALTON JOHN (JACK) ROBESON

ROBESON, DALTON JOHN (JACK) It is with great sorrow we announce Jack's passing on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at age 82 at the Barrie Manor. Remembered always by brother Don (Marilyn), sister Linda Kozanczyn (Mike), nephew Brad (Paula, Hannah), Chris Kozanczyn (Christa, Willow, Davis), niece Jenn Schweda (Matt, Lucas, Maxwell). Predeceased by brother Glenn and parents Dalt and Mary. Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Peaceful Transitions, Barrie.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
