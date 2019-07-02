MERCER, DALTON RICHARD Suddenly at The Port Perry Villa, Port Perry, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Dalton Mercer, beloved husband of Patricia Mercer and the late Elaine Mercer. Dear father of Gordon Mercer (Kathy), Denise Mercer (Andre Garcia) and Michele Mercer (Peter Wallace). Loving grandfather of Laura, Brianne, Julie and Christophe. Dear brother of the late Eileen Reinhart (the late George), the late Donald (Ethel), Bernice Todoroff (the late Alex) and the late Harold (Willa). Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Knox United Church, 34 Market Street, Sutton, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to Community Living Georgina would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019