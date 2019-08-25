After a courageous battle with cancer, Danny passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Mark (Kristina) and loving nonno of his little princess Abigail. He was predeceased by his father, Guerino, and survived by his loving mother, Onorina, his brother Ivano (Anna-Lisa), and mother-in-law Antonietta (Silverio - predeceased). He will be missed by his many brothers/sisters-in-law, Vittoria (Pacifico), Marianne (Angelo – predeceased), Pat (Marianna), Gino (Mary). His many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews will have very fond memories of him. Friends and family will be received at DeMarco Funeral Home, 8003 Weston Rd., Woodbridge, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and Monday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Claire of Assisi Church, 150 St. Francis Ave., Woodbridge, on Tuesday, August 27th at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Palliative Care Unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in care of the Sunnybrook Foundation.