NELSON, DAN June 7, 1950 - May 18, 2020 Cathy's husband and soulmate for 48 years and Becky and Ashley's loving father. Dan was admired for his joie de vivre. His love of travel took him around the world, even planning trips while he was in the hospital. His love of shopping was a force to be reckoned with - packages are still arriving! His love of chocolate and ice cream never ceased to amaze, as did his hatred for kale and broccoli. He treasured Christmas, birthday celebrations and many special moments with family. Dan's spiritual belief has earned him angel wings. He was a loving man and helped so many people. Both friends and family have benefited from his wisdom and guidance. We are forever grateful for having him in our lives. May he rest in body, but never in our minds and hearts. Love you Dan/Dad, Cathy, Rebecca (Paul), Ashley (Chris), Kirsten (niece)



