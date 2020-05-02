NICHOLSON, DAN March 3, 1949-April 28, 2020 It is with profound sadness that Len, with his mother Connie Nicholson, announce the sudden passing of a beloved twin brother and devoted son. Our hearts and those of our entire family are broken over his loss. Dan was a dedicated teacher, starting his career in education in 1971 at Our Lady of the Assumption School. In 1988, he moved to St. Michael's College School, where he taught English for the next 14 years. Dan loved being in the classroom and was always focused on his students' learning and success. In addition, Dan loved anything to do with sports and coached hockey, football and volleyball. He also developed an interest in photography. He not only took pictures of school events, but evolved into professional photography when he retired. For almost 20 years he provided quality photos through his business "Dan Nicholson Photography." Dan also loved buying and selling sports memorabilia and travelled to shows throughout Ontario making many new friends along the way. In his teaching career as well as in his sports interests, he developed a reputation for being honest, reliable and a man of integrity. It is a tribute to Dan, that since his passing, we have heard from many of his friends and relatives whose recollections and impressions of him have been a consolation to his 91 year old mother, myself and his children, who lovingly held their father's hands and were there with him at the end of his life. A family graveside service will be held as a result of the current situation. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences to l.nicholson@sympatico.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store