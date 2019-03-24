Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANA AUGUSTINE. View Sign

AUGUSTINE, DANA It is with extreme sadness that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of Dana Augustine in the early morning of March 19, 2019, due to septic shock. She was surrounded by loved ones and family. Dana was born in Tillsonburg, Ontario on May 26, 1955, the youngest (by eight minutes) of three sisters. She grew up on a farm near Delhi, Ontario where her parents, Albert (2012) and Elena (1978), instilled in her a love of Lithuanian culture and nature that she continued to pursue with passion her whole life. After graduating from York University with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education, it was her love of people that brought her to Germany where she taught for a year in a Lithuanian High School. Dana has been a Real Estate Agent in Toronto for the last 35 years. She had the same passion for helping others sell or find their dream home that she had in all parts of her life. Dana had a larger than life personality. She was kind, open, caring, thoughtful and the happiest person we know. Dana loved travelling, talking to people, hosting epic parties, singing, dancing and meeting with friends at home or at her cottage. She really loved life! In her travels, she loved experiencing the local culture, food, nature and people. On her most recent trip to Lithuania, she once again fell in love with the Lithuanian language and how multi-dimensional and beautiful the words were. Dana found beauty everywhere. She is survived by her beloved partner of 17 years, Constantin, step- children Simina (Huy) and Ovidiu (Brittany), mother-in-law Mama Mia, sisters Rita (John) and Ruta (Shaunne), nieces Rasa (Paul), Audra (Greg), Ewa (Blake), Rutele, Seija and Thais, grandchildren Zachary and Carter, grandnephews Nathaniel and Sebastian, grandniece Elena, as well as her best friend since elementary school, Lauret (Bob). Dana was our Cepelinai (Zep) Queen, the Best Babysitter, A Gifted Photographer, the Greatest Party Planner, the Absolute Authority on Lithuanian folk songs and Classic Rock. We all miss her and love her dearly forever. A Celebration of Dana's Life will be held at a later date.

AUGUSTINE, DANA It is with extreme sadness that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of Dana Augustine in the early morning of March 19, 2019, due to septic shock. She was surrounded by loved ones and family. Dana was born in Tillsonburg, Ontario on May 26, 1955, the youngest (by eight minutes) of three sisters. She grew up on a farm near Delhi, Ontario where her parents, Albert (2012) and Elena (1978), instilled in her a love of Lithuanian culture and nature that she continued to pursue with passion her whole life. After graduating from York University with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education, it was her love of people that brought her to Germany where she taught for a year in a Lithuanian High School. Dana has been a Real Estate Agent in Toronto for the last 35 years. She had the same passion for helping others sell or find their dream home that she had in all parts of her life. Dana had a larger than life personality. She was kind, open, caring, thoughtful and the happiest person we know. Dana loved travelling, talking to people, hosting epic parties, singing, dancing and meeting with friends at home or at her cottage. She really loved life! In her travels, she loved experiencing the local culture, food, nature and people. On her most recent trip to Lithuania, she once again fell in love with the Lithuanian language and how multi-dimensional and beautiful the words were. Dana found beauty everywhere. She is survived by her beloved partner of 17 years, Constantin, step- children Simina (Huy) and Ovidiu (Brittany), mother-in-law Mama Mia, sisters Rita (John) and Ruta (Shaunne), nieces Rasa (Paul), Audra (Greg), Ewa (Blake), Rutele, Seija and Thais, grandchildren Zachary and Carter, grandnephews Nathaniel and Sebastian, grandniece Elena, as well as her best friend since elementary school, Lauret (Bob). Dana was our Cepelinai (Zep) Queen, the Best Babysitter, A Gifted Photographer, the Greatest Party Planner, the Absolute Authority on Lithuanian folk songs and Classic Rock. We all miss her and love her dearly forever. A Celebration of Dana's Life will be held at a later date. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close