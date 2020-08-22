ROONEY, DANA JOHN Dana John Rooney was born in Toronto, Ontario on September 9, 1948, a son of the late Gordon and Frances (nee Twinner) Rooney. Dana spent his final month at home with his family and on Monday, August 17, 2020 he died peacefully at his home with his wife by his side. He was married for 51 years to his wife, Linda Lou Rooney (nee Dart), and they proudly raised their children: Michael, Jason (Angie), Erica, Vanessa, Ashley (Malcolm), Donna (Dalton), and Trevor in the Meaford area. He will be missed dearly and will always guide his grandchildren: Devon, Dustin, Joshua, Harmony, Cameron, Brittany, Eric, Logan, Evan, Katelynn, Dalton, and Jaxson. There will be a private celebration of Dana's life on his birthday, September 9, 2020. As your expression of sympathy, donations to Participation Lodge Grey Bruce (cheques only please) would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. For further information please visit fergusonfuneralhomes.ca