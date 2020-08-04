Dana McGRATH

McGRATH, Dana It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dana Earle McGrath announces his passing on July 29, 2020, with a smile on his face. He was called by God after a long four year battle with cancer, at the early age of 63, while surrounded by those who love him so much. He is greatly missed by his devoted and loving wife Sina. He was the adoring father to Kevin (Josie) and Ashley (Piero) and beloved Grampie to Andrew, Alize and Noah. Dana is dearly missed by his parents Berna and Norma. Dana enjoyed photography and spending time capturing the cherished moments shared with his children and grandchildren. Dana will be remembered as the person others could always count on. Dana's kindness, selflessness and undying friendship will be missed by his family and friends. His resiliency, strength and determination is the powerful message Dana imparted on anyone who encountered him. The family will be holding a private service at this time due to Covid. A Celebration of Life in Dana's honour will be held at a later date for extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity that Dana was very devoted to - The United Society (Teopoli), 1775 Islington Ave., Etobicoke M9P 3N2.