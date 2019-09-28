Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL ADAM MATUTAT. View Sign Obituary

MATUTAT, DANIEL ADAM May 10, 1976 - September 26, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Daniel Matutat, Thursday morning, September 26, 2019. At age 43 Daniel passed peacefully with his family by his side after a 4-year struggle with ALS. He was brave and strong until the very end. Daniel leaves behind his angel, Sandra Sexton, his wife of 19 years who looked after him day and night. Parents Irene (Czechowicz) and Romuald Matutat, brother Bernard and wife Heather (Schnurr), nephew Joshua and neice Kate. Mother-in-law Irene Sexton, brother-in-law Mike and wife Carin, and nephews, aunts and uncles, 1st and 2nd cousins, extended family and friends. Celebration of life will be held, September 29, 2019, Sunday 2-4 p.m. at 213 Hendon Ave., Willowdale, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to

