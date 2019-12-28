NUDYK, Daniel Andrew April 20, 1935 - December 23, 2019 Peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by family at Ukrainian Canadian Care Center. Loving husband of the late Regina and beloved father of Deb Costello (Paul) and Paul. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Alex and Nicholas. Missed by other family and friends. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Sunday, December 29th, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Prayers in the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Monday, December 30th, at St. Casimir's Catholic Church, 156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery. Donations to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019