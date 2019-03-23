MARKEY, Daniel (Dan) Bernard November 25, 1934 - March 20, 2019 After courageously battling medical adversity for several months, Dan slipped away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Robin, their children Daniel, Ryan, April (Jay) and Noël, as well as his much- loved and adoring grandchildren Benny and Scarlett. In keeping with Dan's wishes a private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations to Operation Smile (operationsmile.ca). A tireless champion of hard work and persistence, Dan was the embodiment of the old Celtic adage to 'always keep your eye on the doughnut and not the doughnut hole'. And his 'why not', rather than 'what if', approach to life will be an enduring inspiration. Infused with genuine Irish charm, an ever-ready smile and never-failing concern for others, Dan was a blessing to all who knew him. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019