WHITTAKER, DANIEL EDGAR-JOHN Of Toronto. 36 years. Unexpectedly at his residence on June 12, 2020. Beautiful son of Monica Gillis (Robert Budd) and Stephen Whittaker (Kim). Loving and loyal brother to Jennifer (Colin McColman). Magnificent, proud and exceptional Uncle to baby Leia McColman. Many cousins and extended family will miss his love and sense of humour. Cremation has taken place. Private celebrations of his life will follow at later dates. Daniel lives in our hearts now.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
