HORROCKS, DANIEL Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Beryl Horrocks for 60 years and brother of the late Elizabeth Samuel (Gene), Kenny Horrocks (Maureen), Joe Horrocks (Jacqueline) and Dave Horrocks (Jane). Loving father of Julie Plante (Martin) and Dawn LeBlond. Cherished grandfather to Joseph Daniel and Nick. Dan will be sadly missed by all who knew him. We will miss his stories, humour and positive attitude towards life. Visitation will be held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until the time of Service in the Chapel at 3:30 p.m. Following the service, guests are invited to remain for a reception in the Lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House or The War Amps would be greatly appreciated by the family. Memories and condolences may be shared via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019