HRENYK, DANIEL It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel Hrenyk on Monday October 5, 2020, at the age of 88. Loving husband of 54 years to Barbara Hrenyk. Cherished father to son James (Fay) and Melody (John) and treasured grandfather to Jessica. He will be sorely missed by his extended family. Daniel was an inspiration to many and a devoted Seventh-day Adventist. He was a friendly and helpful neighbor. His loss will be felt by all that had the pleasure of knowing such a wonderful, gentle, kind and hard-working man. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 416-221-3404.



