DANIEL HRENYK
HRENYK, DANIEL It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel Hrenyk on Monday October 5, 2020, at the age of 88. Loving husband of 54 years to Barbara Hrenyk. Cherished father to son James (Fay) and Melody (John) and treasured grandfather to Jessica. He will be sorely missed by his extended family. Daniel was an inspiration to many and a devoted Seventh-day Adventist. He was a friendly and helpful neighbor. His loss will be felt by all that had the pleasure of knowing such a wonderful, gentle, kind and hard-working man. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 416-221-3404.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
