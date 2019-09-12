O'HARE, DANIEL JAMES Danny (Jeanine O'Hare), passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, on September 6, 2019, at the age of 86. Cherished father of Shawn (Debbie) and Kelly Vanclief (Chris). Cherished papa of Conor, Nikolas, Daniel, Gabriella and Emma. Danny was survived by his sister Margaret and predeceased by his sisters, Mary, Kathleen and Jean, and his brothers, John and Jimmy. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist, in Whitby, on Wednesday, September 18 (10:30am), followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery on Taunton Rd., in Whitby. Please join us after for a celebration of life on the second floor at the Brock St. Brewery.

