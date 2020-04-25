DUNLEAVY, Daniel John October 30, 1931 – April 19, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Danny's passing due to congestive heart failure. He was 88 years old. Surrounded by family from near and far, we all had time to say goodbye. He was formerly married to Lorraine (nee Geddry), and a proud father to his son Danny, "his favorite daughter-in-law" Susan, daughter Eileen (Chris) and daughter Joanne (Lorne). Danny was exceptionally proud of all of his grandchildren. Bianka was his eldest and he loved her so much that "he decided to have six more": Mathieu, then Julie, Elise, Jocelyne, Isabelle and Adam. Also part of the family, Eileen's best friend Heather, who had helped out with anything Danny needed for 40 years. Danny was the eldest of his three siblings. His cherished sisters, Mary (Les), Betty, who died at 18 months, and Kathleen (Stan - equally loved, even though he's a Liverpool F.C. supporter). All are in England, and he visited every year to be with them. It was joked that he went over so that he could get cooked meals, new clothes and help with his laundry. He was very close to his birth city of Liverpool, his team – Everton F.C., to his family in England, and to his two "gorgeous nieces", Danielle and Louise. Further love was shared to their husbands Ross and Lewis and all of their children; Alex, Arlo, Fraser and Elliott. Family was at the centre of his life. He was very loving and dedicated to his family and always reminded us he was the best looking member of the lot. He served in the Korean war. He was honored to go to Korea in 2010 and 2018, to be thanked by the Government and the people of Korea for his service. After he returned to England from National service, he decided to come to Canada. He came for two years, but stayed a lifetime. Always a fan of live performances, and especially musicals, Danny was witness to many famous performers over the years. The centre of the universe was London's West End and New York's Broadway. The springboard for such culture was the thriving music and theatre scene that Liverpool offered in the 1930s and 1940s. With a talent for remembering his lines, he could always burst into song at the drop of a hat. He instilled his love of "culture" in his kids (whether they wanted it or not!). These have now become cherished memories. He was a born entertainer and kept us laughing with many stories right up to the end. Our thanks to the Houston family of Toronto, for adding to those memories. Danny was part of a theatre group in 1960, that led to a lifelong friendship with Doris, Henry and Eleanor. Our family would like to thank all those who cared for Danny in his "golden years". Special thanks to Dr. Lightle, who went above and beyond many times during the last few years. To the staff at the Ellington that gave us precious extra months with our Dad, thank you. To Father Ian Duffy, of the Basilica of our Lady Immaculate, for the spiritual support to our father. Lastly, the kindness of strangers has been heartwarming, from Danny's roommate in the hospital (Ben), who kept a playlist going for our dad of Gershwin and Ella. Many thanks to all of the nurses at Guelph General Hospital (Emma, Alana, Erica and Rachel) who happily played along with the: "Name?"- "Bond, James Bond" routine. They all made his last days as comfortable as possible. Due to the current pandemic situation a Catholic service will be deferred to a future date, where we will all gather and have a big party. Danny is paying!

