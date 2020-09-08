WAGSTAFFE, DANIEL JOHN "DAN" Peacefully, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Dan, in his 74th year, beloved son of the late Betty and John Wagstaffe. Dan will be sadly missed by his dear friend Ros, and by his family and friends. Dan will be forever remembered for his love of cars and his involvement in the annual Classics Against Cancer Car Show. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Friday from 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. In memory contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy or to view by livestream, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



