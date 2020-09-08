1/1
DANIEL JOHN "DAN" WAGSTAFFE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAGSTAFFE, DANIEL JOHN "DAN" Peacefully, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Dan, in his 74th year, beloved son of the late Betty and John Wagstaffe. Dan will be sadly missed by his dear friend Ros, and by his family and friends. Dan will be forever remembered for his love of cars and his involvement in the annual Classics Against Cancer Car Show. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Friday from 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. In memory contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy or to view by livestream, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved