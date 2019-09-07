DUTSAS, DANIEL JOSEPH It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Daniel Joseph Dutsas on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the age of 46. Beloved son of George and Glenda. Dear brother of Aleecia (Jason). Cherished uncle of Taryn. Loving partner of Sherri. He will be dearly missed by his extended family and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke (1810 Albion Rd. at Hwy. 27, 416-679-1803), on Tuesday, September 10th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Glendale Chapel. Cremation to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Daniel may be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019