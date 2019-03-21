FAUBERT, DANIEL JOSEPH "DANNY" Passed at the Bridge Hospice, Warkworth on Friday, March 15, 2019, age 69 years. Danny Faubert, son of the late Euclid Faubert and the late Angeline DeBellefeuille. Beloved husband of the late Marie Aline "Lucie" (Beaulieu). Dear father of Rejean Faubert (Kelley MacDonald) of Newburgh, Jean Francois Faubert (Marissa Clark) of Oshawa and Melanie Boyd and her husband Michael of Whitby. Sadly missed by his many grandchildren. A Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL JOSEPH "DANNY" FAUBERT.
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019