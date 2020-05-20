INGROUVILLE, DANIEL JOSEPH (BUDDY) WWII Veteran Black Watch Regiment May 8, 1925 – May 16, 2020 Our hero passed away at home surrounded by his loving family to join the angels in heaven waiting for him, at the age of 95. Predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy and survived by his loving wife Nancy. Cherished father of his daughter Cindy and Miguel Cysneiros and son Danny and Janie Ingrouville. Adored by his grandchildren Michael and David Cysneiros, Kaelyn and Madeline Ingrouville. Predeceased by his dear siblings, Mary, Thomas, Gerard and Connie. Will be missed by the Ingrouville, West and McClure families. He was a proud Gaspesian from Barachois, who loved his Montreal Canadiens. A memorial mass will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions. Special thanks for the tender loving care from the South East Family Health Team – Dr. Tia Pham; Lauren Walton, NP; Jean Guo, PA and the Temmy Latner Centre for palliative care – Dr. Narges Hashemi and Beth our palliative care nurse from Spectrum Health for making it possible for us to share this special time with him at home. For those who desire, a donation in his memory may be made to the Arthritis Society, 393 University Avenue, Suite 1700, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1E6.