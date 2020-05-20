DANIEL JOSEPH (BUDDY) INGROUVILLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INGROUVILLE, DANIEL JOSEPH (BUDDY) WWII Veteran Black Watch Regiment May 8, 1925 – May 16, 2020 Our hero passed away at home surrounded by his loving family to join the angels in heaven waiting for him, at the age of 95. Predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy and survived by his loving wife Nancy. Cherished father of his daughter Cindy and Miguel Cysneiros and son Danny and Janie Ingrouville. Adored by his grandchildren Michael and David Cysneiros, Kaelyn and Madeline Ingrouville. Predeceased by his dear siblings, Mary, Thomas, Gerard and Connie. Will be missed by the Ingrouville, West and McClure families. He was a proud Gaspesian from Barachois, who loved his Montreal Canadiens. A memorial mass will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions. Special thanks for the tender loving care from the South East Family Health Team – Dr. Tia Pham; Lauren Walton, NP; Jean Guo, PA and the Temmy Latner Centre for palliative care – Dr. Narges Hashemi and Beth our palliative care nurse from Spectrum Health for making it possible for us to share this special time with him at home. For those who desire, a donation in his memory may be made to the Arthritis Society, 393 University Avenue, Suite 1700, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1E6.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved