MURPHY, DANIEL JOSEPH On Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 4:55 p.m., Dan Murphy quietly passed away in Goderich. He was in his 90th year. Daniel Joseph Murphy was born in 1930 in Mount Forest, Ontario. The oldest of five children born to Vincent and Madeleine Murphy. Dan was named after his grandfather, Daddy Dan Murphy. Dan attended school in Mount Forest before moving to Toronto to attend the University of St. Michael's College, where he lived in House 63 and "studied and prayed" for the ensuing three years. After graduating St. Mike's, Dan attended Osgoode Hall Law School, where he completed his legal degree in 1956 and was called to the bar. In 1957, he accepted a job at Rose, Tyrell, Rose & Green, in Welland. It was during this time that he first met his future wife, Muriel Simpson. Dan and Muriel were married in 1959 and shortly thereafter moved to Goderich, where Dan joined friend and fellow St. Mike's alum, Jim Donnelly, at the firm that would eventually become Donnelly and Murphy. Dan and Muriel started their family in 1960 with the birth of their first child Anne Marie, in February. She was followed by her six siblings, Pat, Mike, Paul, Mary Margaret, Katharine and Maureen. While Dan was quite busy being a father, he did find time to practice law, which was his true passion. In 1970, he was named Queen's Counsel, and in 1983 was elected as a Bencher of the Law Society of Upper Canada. He served four terms and became a life bencher in 1999. He also served as President of the Huron Law Association and was an active member of the Canadian Bar Association. During his sixty years in Goderich, Dan was valued member of the community. He was one of the charter members of the Rotary Club of Goderich, he served on the local Board of Education, was a Director of the Goderich Elevators and was active in local politics. Dan was an avid skier, liked to think he could play tennis and golf, and was truly a passionate camper. The Murphy's many ski and camping trips were legendary for fun and frivolity, with a good dose of Murphy's Law thrown in. He loved to entertain family and friends, especially in summer at the Murphy cottage. Muriel, along with her seven children and 18 grandchildren and Dan's sister Anne are deeply saddened by the loss of their beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed dearly. A funeral mass will be held at a later date in light of Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that donations be made to Alexander Marine and General Hospital in Dan's name.



