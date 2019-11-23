SILC, DANIEL JOSEPH Mr. Dan Silc passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 52. Dan was the most loving husband of Alanna (nee Hagerman) for 24 years. Dan was the proud and loving Dad to Adam (Nicole Brum) and Joshua. He was the attentive and caring son to Ivanka. Dan will be missed by his sister-in-law Noelle and cherished being an uncle to Evan and Daniel. He will be greatly missed by many other family members and dear friends. Daniel's Memorial will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 5 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 77 Champagne Dr, North York (please no flower deliveries to noted address). In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019