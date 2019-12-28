Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL "DANNY" MAGUIRE. View Sign Obituary

MAGUIRE, DANIEL "DANNY" Peacefully, on December 23, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved husband to Helen for 57 years. Loving father to Carol (Bruce) and Kenneth. Caring brother to John and predeceased by siblings Peter, Mamie and Jean. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Danny was a longtime employee of Kodak Canada. He enjoyed his many years in Canada though his heart was always back home in Scotland. A private cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SickKids Foundation in Daniel's name would be appreciated by the family.



Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019

