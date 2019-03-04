GRECCO, DANIEL PAUL August 1, 1952 - February 13, 2019 Sadly, Paul Grecco (66) passed away suddenly, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St Joseph's Hospital in Elliot Lake. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia, Daniel is survived by his 3 brothers and their families. D. Paul will truly be missed by all who knew him. As per his wishes, simple cremation, no services. A Memorial Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alternative Funeral Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019