SWAIL, DANIEL PETER September 3, 1949 - December 2, 2019 The world is quieter without Daniel (Dan, Danny) Peter Swail. Eldest child of Binnie (Thorvaldson) and Bryan Swail (1926-2006), Danny leaves his daughters, Carrie (Aaron) and Christie (Jeff) with Barb (Reekie); his beloved mother; siblings Sandra, William, and David (Debbie); spouse Sharron Armstrong; five grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. His greatest joys were little creatures: grandchildren (Olivia, Kian, Finnley, Sterling and Malin); nephew and niece (William and Natalie); and furry pets. He's petting Whiskey and Elmo now, happily reunited. He worked in Transportation starting at Westway with his dad. He coached his daughters' sports teams, an athlete himself, enjoyed curling, bridge, car racing and summers at Lake Favel, waterskiing on one ski, hat on, beer in hand. His laughter was distinct and infectious like the twinkle in his eyes at the prospect of a lively debate. Danny was passionate, kind hearted and loved his family fiercely. He danced playfully and did a handspring on his birthday until he turned 40. One always knew where he stood, unwaveringly Danny. We love him for it. He is deeply missed. A celebration of Danny's life will be on Sunday, December 8th, 2:30-5:00 p.m. at 1300 Islington Ave. (hospitality room), Toronto.

