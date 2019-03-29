Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL RAYMOND MELVIN McDONALD. View Sign



McDONALD, DANIEL RAYMOND MELVIN 80, Sheet Harbour, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Northwood, Halifax. Born in Quebec, February 8, 1939, he was a son of the late Ninian and Jacqueline (Mills) McDonald. Danny joined the Navy at age 15 and moved up the ranks to sergeant with 18 years of service. He first sailed on the HMCS Bonaventure and then on four others of her Majesty's ships. He took part in the commissioning of the Algonquin and the Ojibwa and served two 18-month tours 1959-60 and 1961-62 in England as Canadian Liaison Staff at Canadian House, London, England. He was also stationed in Hochelaga, Quebec, Shearwater and Stadacona. Danny loved the Navy and served his country with pride. Danny lived in Northwood from 2004 until his death due to illness. Danny was an avid Toronto Blue Jays and Montreal Canadians fan, he also sang in a band in his younger years. Survived by his wife of 58 years Marilyn Rhyno, son Shawn (Flo) McDonald, Ottawa, granddaughters Jessica and Jacqueline, great-granddaughter Jasia, and nieces Sharon and Susan. Predeceased by daughter Sheelagh, 1 brother and sisters Gail and Lillian. Cremation has taken place. No visitation or funeral by request. Donations may be made to St. James United Church Cemetery, Sheet Harbour. C/O Myrene Keating Owen. Online condolences may be directed to www.crowellsfuneralhome.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019

