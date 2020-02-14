|
|
REHAK, DANIEL In his nearly 98th year, Daniel Rehak passed away at Elm Grove Living Center, Toronto, on February 5, 2020. Daniel is survived by his wife Mary in High River, Alberta; his children: Robert (Lillian), Daniel (Patricia), Maria (Richard) and Peter (Susan); 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Daniel was born on February 23, 1922 in Prasice, Czechoslovakia. He arrived in Meleb, Manitiba in 1938, where he farmed with his father and brother. He moved to Toronto in 1950, where he trained to became a carpenter. Later, he was hired by Canada Life Assurance, Toronto, where he became a foreman in charge of building maintenance, locksmith, as well as head gardener. He loved this job and worked there until he retired at 65 years. He loved tending his gardens and repairing almost anything. Thank you to Amra, Norma, Daisey and the wonderful staff at Elm Grove for their dedicated support over the past 3 and 1/2 years. Also to Moji, his Respite Care friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to CanadaHelps.org and go to link Together Education Works. The family will honour Daniel's life with a Mass in High River, Alberta, on a date yet to be determined. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2020