ROONEY, Daniel Passed away peacefully at Caressant Care Nursing Home on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the age of 82. Devoted husband of the late Dianne Rooney (nee Henson). Loving dad of Scott (Carolyne), predeceased by his son Kevin (2017). Dan is survived by Kevin's partner Push Shetty and grandfather to three grandchildren, Aislyn, Anna and Alycea. Daniel will also be sadly missed by his many other relatives and friends. Dan was born in Rathfriland, Northern Ireland and immigrated to Canada where he met his beloved wife Dianne. A memorial visitation will be held at the SMITH-LeROY FUNERAL HOME, 69 Wellington St. N., Woodstock (519-537-3611), on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A celebration of Daniel's life will take place at the Smith-LeRoy Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 noon. Reception will follow. Private Interment. If desired, memorial donations made to Diabetes Canada or the , would be appreciated. Personal condolences may be sent at

