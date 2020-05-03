NICHOLSON, Daniel "DAN" Salvatore March 3, 1949 - April 28, 2020 Suddenly, on April 28th, after suffering a catastrophic stroke, Dan passed away peacefully with his children at his side. He is survived by his loving family, Sheila, Philip, Andrew and Stephen, as well as his mother and brother, many in-laws, nephews and nieces. Dan was well known due to his many interests. He taught for seventeen years at Our Lady of the Assumption School and fourteen years at St. Michael's College School, and was still in contact with many former students and colleagues. He spent many hours at both schools coaching teams and organizing extra curricular activities. He was also involved in working at hockey camps and in refereeing hockey games for several organizations. After retiring from teaching, he began a second career doing photography for different leagues, as well as special occasions for friends. Dan's passion for sports led him to develop many long friendships in the memorabilia world and he derived much pleasure in travelling to trade shows and to many different sports related events. He was an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan and enjoyed traveling to both minor and major league games. Over the last decade, he also went on many organized baseball tours, getting to all but one major league park, as well as to Spring Training games in Florida, where he made more lifelong friends. Dan was a truly wonderful person and will be very much missed by many people, especially his family. Due to current circumstances there can be only a private service attended by his immediate family. Condolences can be sent to smbn1949@hotmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's name sent to your preferred organizations would be greatly appreciated.



