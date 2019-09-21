STRICKLAND, DANIEL After a life lived with courage, dignity and grace, Dan passed away in Toronto on September 15, 2019, age 61 years. His three sisters, Jane, Pat and Sheila, brother-in-law Marc, nephews Jeff, Michael and niece Sophie will all miss him dearly, as will his friends and cousins. A natural teacher and hero to many, he helped countless others throughout the journey of his life. Sincere thanks to his caregivers and medical teams over the years who often worked miracles on Dan's behalf. He was thankful for every single one of you. A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

