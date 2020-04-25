ZUZAK, DANIEL Daniel passed away peacefully, from pneumonia on the April 7, 2020. Born in Bratislava, Slovakia, on the November 23, 1938, to parents Michal and Stefania Zuzak (née Bokes), he was predeceased by elder brother Milan, and former partner, Jean Stirling, and is survived by his younger brother Ladislav, nieces, nephews and his loving wife Jarka Jankovic. Daniel studied Chemical Engineering at the Technical University in Bratislava, Slovakia and the University of Toronto, and was fortunate to work in his chosen field as a Project Manager at the Sterling Pulp Chemicals, and later at ERCO, travelling extensively to China, India, Brazil and beyond, until his retirement in 2003. He was a generous, sweet, loving soul, a beautifully mannered gentleman who was loved by all who knew him. An avid skier, hiker, and tennis player, he also enjoyed visual arts, classical music and ballet. Many thanks to Dr. Heather Currie and staff at Woodhaven Long Term Care and the Markham Stouffville Hospital for their wonderful care. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Daniel's life will be held at a later date.

