ANCIMER, DANIELA With great sadness, we announce the passing of Daniela Ancimer on July 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Daniela, devout in her faith, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Born and raised in Slovenia, she survived the Second World War and a refugee camp, immigrating to Canada in 1948. She was the matriarch of a 33-member family spanning four generations. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, the Catholic church and the Slovenian community. Covid-19 safe viewing is scheduled from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6th at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, 416-259-3705. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on July 7th at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church (by invitation only due to Covid-19 restrictions). To leave condolences or for more information on Daniela's legacy, please visit www.ridleyfuneralhome.com