PARTENIO, Danilo (Danny) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Danilo Partenio on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 85, after a brief illness. Danilo was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Vivian Venier. Beloved father of Christine, Diane and Lori (Chad). Devoted Nonno to Hannah, Veronica, Jenna and Daniel. Adored baby brother of Alessandro (Bruna) and Irene (Angelo) and predeceased by Don Elio, Angelina (Romeo), Elda (Otello) and Gianni (Eleonora). He will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy, by his extended family and friends and by his faithful and adoring cat Georgie. Danilo was born in Friuli, Italy and came to Canada in 1954 at the age of 20. He worked for a time in his brother's construction business while pursuing his passions of acting and singing. He was a gifted baritone and sang for many years at Sunday Mass as well as at many weddings and social events. He later pursued a career in real estate, which he continued to practice until his recent illness. He was also a dedicated volunteer for many years at various church and community services, including the St. Vincent de Paul Society, ShareLife and Meals on Wheels. He loved to cook, especially for his grandchildren, and would often drop off his care packages of minestrone, brodo, or risotto to his daughters. Danilo charmed everyone he came into contact with and will be remembered for his warmth, his compassion, and his generosity, but also for the humility and grace with which he lived his life. The family would like to thank all the staff at Humber River Hospital and Baycrest Hospital's Palliative Care Unit for their attentive and compassionate care. Visitation will take place at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., Toronto, on Wednesday, June 5th and Thursday, June 6th from 6-9 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, June 7th at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. We are heartbroken, but you are with us in every sunset. Always and forever, your loving daughters.

