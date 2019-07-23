CUMMINS, Daninah Joan (nee BAILLIE) Joan was born on March 20, 1931 in Cargill, Ontario and passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Health Centre, in Toronto. She is survived by her husband Oliver Cummins and her children Ninah, Jonathan, Darcy (Tanya), Tracy and Carla (Darren) and her five loving grandchildren. Joan loved her cottage getaways in Southampton and always described herself as a Bruce County gal. Friends will be received at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory's Church, 122 Rathburn Road, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019