GERGINIS, DANNY A. February 17, 1930 - April 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Danny passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, on April 12, 2020. Strong till his last breath. Still the comedian. Placing a smile on the faces of those around him. Danny will be remembered for his love of life and sense of humour. Thank you to The Scarborough General Hospital Staff for their care and the time they took with Dad. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends and his daughters; Julie and Carley, as well as his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Naso and Katherine, his brothers, Carl and George, his sisters, Helen and Sophie. The "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be arranged after the covid 19 pandemic.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
