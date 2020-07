BILKO, Danny Peacefully at Humber River Hospital on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Dearly beloved husband of Aliki. Loving father of Sam (Tina) and the late Diane Rulli (Frank). Cherished grandfather of Cristina. Private funeral arrangements. Webcast will take place on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com