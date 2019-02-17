GIOUCHOS, DANNY Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, in his 86th year. Loving son of the late Alexandra and Kosta Giouchos. Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle; he will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., (416) 423-1000, on Monday, February 18th, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in ST. CLEMENT OF OHRID MACEDONIAN ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19th. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019