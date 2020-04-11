|
MANITIUS, Dr. Danuta Maria (nee LISZKOSWKA) Born in Poland in 1922, Dr. Manitius earned her medical degree in Scotland and practiced medicine in Scotland, Argentina, and Canada. She was the first female physician in Durham Region and founded the Cardiac Rehabilitation Organization in 1970. Predeceased by her adoring husband Leon Manitius (married 1946). Loving mother to Irena Van Hoof (Joseph Van Hoof) and George Manitius. Proud Grandmother to Edwardo Van Hoof, Christopher Van Hoof, Krystal Manitius, and Kelley Manitius. Admiring great-grandmother to Scarlett and April. Dr. Manitius was predeceased by her loving brothers Steven and George. Her family is especially grateful to all of her dedicated and unwavering caregivers, both at home and while in hospital, especially her devoted friend Dorota Dankowski. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway 2, Courtice (905- 432-8484). Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020